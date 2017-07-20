An Australia coach who won’t tolerate ‘buddy-buddy’ attitude could work for South Africa, says Herschelle Gibbs

Herschelle Gibbs believe that South African unit are too “buddy-buddy” with the coach. (Source: AP) Herschelle Gibbs believe that South African unit are too “buddy-buddy” with the coach. (Source: AP)

Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs has claimed that the South African needs to look towards an Australian to fill in the role of the new coach. Current coach Russell Domingo’s contract runs until August after which Cricket South Africa will seek a new coach. Gibbs believes that an Australia coach – who won’t tolerate this ‘buddy-buddy’ attitude’ – could work for the Proteas side.

Speaking to Netwerk24, Gibbs said, “I like their approach to the game and the fact that they don’t put up with nonsense. I’d like to see a new approach. Something new and fresh won’t do any harm. I think that can only be achieved through outside input.”

Stating that certain players in the South African unit are too “buddy-buddy” with the coach, he said, “That is a bunch of nonsense. The coach needs to be in control and for that reason, I believe an Australia coach – who won’t tolerate this ‘buddy-buddy’ attitude’ – could work.”

It may be recalled here that Gibbs had been a prolific opening batsman. Together with Graeme Smith, he formed a formidable opening stand. In a recent interview with the Hind, he had spoken about his relationship and said, “When you open with somebody you form a special relationship. You are always walking out together. We practised together. We were close off the field too.”

He added, “Both of us were outgoing. We both partied, perhaps he didn’t do it as often as I used to. Cape Town is very much a party place and people enjoy themselves there. But we worked hard on our cricket, set each other high standards.”

“Graeme is about eight years younger to me. When he moved down to Cape Town from Johannesburg, I basically took him under my wings. I saw him develop.”

