I am working hard to minimise my shortcomings: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh all rounder Mahmudullah has slowly but steadily made a mark in one day cricket and now remains one of the mainstays of the middle order in the team. While his game has improved steadily, his rise to the top has been full of hard work and determination. In an interview with cricbuzz Mahmudullah stated that he is happy with his achievements so far and is looking to improve on his game in the coming years.

“I think this is the best time in my career to give my best shot after playing for so many years of international cricket. I’ve gained a lot of experience during these years and now it’s the right time to pay back. I feel with the experience you also have learned how to take responsibility.”, he said and added, “It is true that I cannot judge it but what I feel is that I should have done better. I think there was a lot of scope for improvement. I am working hard to minimise my shortcomings because I feel the best cricket of my career is yet to come.”

Speaking about the various changes that Mahmudullah has brought about in his game, Mahmudullah said, “I think my mental approach changed and there are two reasons behind it. Firstly physically I am much more fit and that helps while now I try to play aggressive cricket with a positive frame of mind. This combination is probably helping me to play well in the recent past. I am working regularly on my fitness along with trying to develop my skill as well. Every day you go out you learn something new. You have to get better every day because if you don’t improve it won’t take long for others to take your position. I have seen this in my career too.”

Meanwhile, commenting on his role in the shortest format of the game, he said that he is enjoying his role as a finisher but is also working hard to prove his credentials. “I know it quite well because it is well defined by our head coach Hathurusinghe. He told me to bat at seven and act like a finisher and I am working hard to prove my credentials in the shorter format, I know it is a quite challenging because I like to take my time in the middle but in this case have to charge from the first ball considering my batting position. This transformation gives me an extra high.”, he concluded.

