I am sure the team under Virat Kohli can create history in South Africa: Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble stepped down as head coach of India earlier this year. (Source: BCCI) Anil Kumble stepped down as head coach of India earlier this year. (Source: BCCI)

Former India coach Anil Kumble has thrown his weight behind the Virat Kohli-led Indian team to go and win a Test series in South Africa. While this feat hasn’t been matched by any of the previous Indian sides touring the African country, Kumble remains firmly confident that the current Indian squad can create history. The series against the Proteas begins from 5th January.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Bangalore, Kumble, said, “I’m confident that the team which we have will certainly go on to create history in South Africa and then beyond. That’s the confidence I have.”

Kumble also lauded skipper Virat Kohli for his aggressive captaincy and the good work that the Indian team has done under his leadership in the past few years. “I’m sure the team under Virat certainly has the capabilities to achieve that and continue all the good work they have been doing,” TOI quoted him saying.

Giving insights about the responsibility of coaches and the intricate role that they play, the former India leg-spinner said, “I think coaches in cricket don’t have too much to say or too much to do. But nonetheless this is an excellent recognition of all the good work that the team did over the past one year and they have continued with their winning ways. This wouldn’t have happened without the support group, all the support team that I had over the past year has been exceptional. So thanks to them, thanks to the members of the team.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd