I am pretty confident I will be back for the Big Bash, says Chris Lynn

Explosive Australian opener Chris Lynn is set to miss the start of the Australian season. This will be the fourth season in a row that this will happen after Lynn decided to have surgery on his left shoulder. According to a report in The Courier Mail Lynn will have the surgery in Melbourne on Monday. However, Lynn remained optimistic and said that he was confident of being back for the Big Bash.

Lynn spoke to Courier Mail and said, “I have been battling through each tournament and umming and arr-ing at training but the time has come to get it done. I was getting sorer and sorer after training. I am pretty confident I will be back for the Big Bash. “I will cost myself a bit but physically and mentally it will mean a lot to get it done.”

Earlier Lynn’s participation was in doubt in the recently concluded Champions Trophy. However, he did recover and was included in the squad. Lynn had spoken about his recovery back then to cricker.com.au and said, “It was the first thing that crossed my mind – possibly not being able to represent Australia in this Champions Trophy. But hard work pays off, and now that I’m here I’m hoping to make the most of my opportunities and we’ll see what happens.

He further added, “It was a long couple of weeks in India, I really smacked the rehab, so the body’s feeling good and I’m ready to hit the ground running. “The best decision I made was staying over there after the injury – being around the boys and giving myself the best opportunity to get to the Champions Trophy. That’s paid off. “I went out there and scored a few runs which is always a positive; getting back out there and whacking the ball over the fence is what I love doing, so I’m going to try and do that hopefully for Australia over the next three weeks.”

