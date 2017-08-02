Latest News
  • I am not trying to be anyone other than myself: Ben Stokes on comparison with Andrew Flintoff

I am not trying to be anyone other than myself: Ben Stokes on comparison with Andrew Flintoff

Ben Stokes is flattered by comparisons with former England captain Andrew Flintoff but would prefer forging his own path while helping his team win more matches, the all-rounder has said after his team's win over South Africa in third Test.

By: Express Web Desk | London | Published:August 2, 2017 5:35 pm
ben stokes, england vs south africa, eng vs sa Ben Stokes was adjudged player of the match in England’s third Test against South Africa. (Source: AP)
Related News

Ben Stokes is flattered by comparisons with former England captain Andrew Flintoff but would prefer forging his own path while helping his team win more matches, the all-rounder has said.

Stokes was adjudged player of the match as England beat South Africa by 239 runs in the third test at the Oval to go 2-1 up in the four-match series.

The 26-year-old hit a sparkling 112 in England’s first innings and took three wickets in the match, prompting paceman Stuart Broad to compare Stokes with Flintoff.

“I don’t really know what to say to that,” Stokes told reporters. “It’s always nice being compared to that guy and some of the spells he produced for England were amazing to watch. But I am not trying to be anyone other than myself.”

Flintoff played 79 tests for England, averaging 31.77 with the bat and took 226 wickets. Stokes has already matched the 39-year-old in scoring five tests centuries.

It might, however, not be a fair comparison between both all-rounders, with Stokes being a better batsman while Flintoff was more effective with the ball.

“All I’m trying to do is produce the moments for the team that can swing it our way and mean we are going to win,” Stokes said.

“I am not trying to live up to anyone else’s reputation. I am trying to do what I do and keep on putting in good performances.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Jul 30, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
21
Zone B - Match 6
FT
31
Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans (31-21)
Aug 01, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
26
Zone A - Match 7
FT
20
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-20)
Aug 01, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
18
Zone B - Match 8
FT
31
U.P. Yoddha beat Telugu Titans (31-18)
Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone A - Match 9
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone B - Match 10
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone B - Match 11

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 