I am not interested in whatever Brian Lara says: Michael Holding

Arguably Michael Holding was one of deadliest bowlers of all time that West Indies had produced. (Source: PTI) Arguably Michael Holding was one of deadliest bowlers of all time that West Indies had produced. (Source: PTI)

Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding has said that he has never been interested in the opinions stated by Brian Lara. Responding to the criticism of his conduct during West Indies’ 1980 tour of New Zealand Holding, while speaking at the MCC Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey lecture said, “I am not interested in whatever Brian Lara says. Never was, never will be.”

It may be recalled here that Lara had sparked a debate when during the MCC lecture he spoke about how he was “embarrassed” by the unsportsmanlike conduct of the West Indies in the 80s and 90s.

He specifically spoke about an incident that took place during the series against New Zealand in 1980, when Holding kicked the stumps in frustration.

“I grew up at a time when West Indies dominated the world. For 15 years from 1980, the West Indies never lost a Test series. And just before that, Colin Croft decided he was going to take a piece out of Fred Goodall’s shoulder and ran into him during a Test Match. Michael Holding decided he was no longer a cricketer, he was a footballer and he kicked a stump. I’m sure the occurrences during that period had a big effect on cricket.” Lara said and added, “This is maybe the most embarrassing moment for me as a young West Indian, watching a West Indies team time-wasting, playing the game in a way it should never, ever be played.”

Meanwhile, Holding also spoke on the comparison of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli and said, “There is a long long way to go (before he gets close to Tendulkar’s record) but he is certainly a great batsman.”

Commenting on whether fthe current Indian team can win outside the sub-continent, Holding said, “I don’t know. They have to do it to prove it. The proof of the cake is in the eating. So we will just have to wait and see what they do (outside the sub-continent). You can’t predict these things.”

