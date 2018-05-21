Follow Us:
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
I am not in favour of toss abolition: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has said that he is not in favour of abolition of spin of coin in Test matches, which will come up for discussion at the ICC cricket committee meeting in Mumbai next week.

By: PTI | Published: May 21, 2018 11:07:51 pm
sourav ganguly chappell “If the home team loses the toss, the advantage does not stay,” Ganguly pointed out. (Express Photo)
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said that he is not in favour of abolition of spin of coin in Test matches, which will come up for discussion at the ICC cricket committee meeting in Mumbai next week.

“It remains to be seen whether it is implemented or not. Personally, I am not in favour of toss abolition,” Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens.

The toss of coin has been a part of international cricket since the very first Test, between England and Australia in 1877.

The coin is flipped by the home captain and the call is made by the visiting skipper. But its relevance has been questioned in recent past with critics saying that the practice was resulting in unfair advantage to host teams. “If the home team loses the toss, the advantage does not stay,” Ganguly pointed out.

