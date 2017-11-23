I am not a fan of four-day Test cricket: Lance Klusener

Lance Klusener was coach of Kovai Kings in the first edition as well. Lance Klusener was coach of Kovai Kings in the first edition as well.

As Zimbabwe face South Africa in the first ever four-day Test next month, former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has revealed that he is not a big fan of four-day Test cricket. Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also approved the trial of four-day Tests if both sides agree. However, all Test championship matches will be five-day contests.

Lance Klusener, who is also Zimbabwe’s batting coach, said, “It’s interesting. “I’m not so sure. I’m still a traditional, five-day kind of guy. Whether it will work for the lesser opposition and the smaller sides when they play against the bigger sides, who knows?

“It might be a good start. For us, we are delighted that we get to test ourselves against the (Kagiso) Rabadas of the world. If you ask me if I am a fan of four-day cricket … probably not. But if it gives us the opportunity to play against the bigger nations in world cricket more regularly, then that’s great.”

The four-day Test match which will be played at Port Elizabeth is a day-night encounter between the two sides. But Klusener doesn’t believe that it will be an advantage. “”We haven’t had the experience of playing with a pink ball under lights yet, while South Africa have,” he said before adding, “It’s just a big chance for us and we’re really excited about it. We’re no longer scared to play against the big teams.”

