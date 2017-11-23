I am not a fan of four-day Test cricket: Lance Klusener

As Zimbabwe face South Africa in the first ever four-day Test next month, former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has revealed that he is not a big fan of four-day Test cricket. Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also approved the trial of four-day Tests if both sides agree. However, all Test championship matches will be five-day contests.
Lance Klusener, who is also Zimbabwe’s batting coach, said, “It’s interesting. “I’m not so sure. I’m still a traditional, five-day kind of guy. Whether it will work for the lesser opposition and the smaller sides when they play against the bigger sides, who knows?
“It might be a good start. For us, we are delighted that we get to test ourselves against the (Kagiso) Rabadas of the world. If you ask me if I am a fan of four-day cricket … probably not. But if it gives us the opportunity to play against the bigger nations in world cricket more regularly, then that’s great.”
The four-day Test match which will be played at Port Elizabeth is a day-night encounter between the two sides. But Klusener doesn’t believe that it will be an advantage. “”We haven’t had the experience of playing with a pink ball under lights yet, while South Africa have,” he said before adding, “It’s just a big chance for us and we’re really excited about it. We’re no longer scared to play against the big teams.”
