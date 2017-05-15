I am learning but I don’t know as much as lot of the other players, says Quinton de Kock

Quinton De Kock in recent years has changed his batting style by being more confident. (Source: Express Photo) Quinton De Kock in recent years has changed his batting style by being more confident. (Source: Express Photo)

Quinton de Kock grabbed five awards at Cricket South Africa’s annual celebration including Cricketer of the Year award as well. After the ceremony, de Kock said that making more mistakes on the ground has made him a better player by focusing and trying to overcome them.

“I feel that I am learning but I don’t know as much as a lot of the other players,” de Kock said. “I’m the type of guy, you can tell me what to do but I need to do it for myself – for me to actually experience it and learn from those mistakes myself. Once that happens I know I’ll grow. I’m a fairly fast learner – well, I think I am – but we’ll see next season.”

In 2016-17 de Kock has produced some brilliant knocks which also included his consecutive 50-plus innings in five one-day matches. De Kock’s innings in Test matches have also come at crucial times bailing South Africa out of crunch situations.

“I am really focused on getting my batting ability much higher, better knowing that in the next couple of years the older guys will start falling out and we will have to start replacing them,” he said. “And I’m going to have to start playing more of a senior role in the team. It’s that sort of mindset that’s shifting at the moment for me.”

De Kock in recent years has changed his batting style a bit, being more confident but at the same time a bit carefree as well which is not wrong until you are scoring runs. De Kock is naturally aggressive and earlier he used to throw his wicket in a hurry but now he has developed his own technique where maintains his aggressiveness without being reckless. His next task would be focusing on being patient at the crease.

“Sometimes I’m quite instinctive but sometimes I try and read what the bowler is doing and I try and play to that situation. Sometimes my technique is not the best for slow decks. It’s about learning to play on them and in those situations,” he said. “I’ve grown up on the Highveld so fast wickets are my game. So I’m still learning to play on slow decks where the ball’s turning excessively.”

Apart from being a stylish batsman, de Kock has been impressive behind the wickets as well. He grabbed 61 catches across all formats last season, de Kock also gets a lot of help while keeping as he can assess ball’s movement and behavior on different surfaces. “The keeping helps me in my batting. I’m in a good position, I can see the wicket, I feel I can adapt quicker to how things will pan out,” he said.

South Africa will have an advantage ahead of Champions Trophy going with de Kock who can be dangerous with the bat and gloves as well. He missed the entire season of IPL but has now declared himself fit for the Champions Trophy after picking up an injury against New Zealand.

“I don’t want to say too much,” he said. “I don’t want to jinx myself or jinx the team. The Proteas have always been seen as favourites when they go into big tournaments. This time we don’t want to be that. We just want to be that team who go there and does our best. We’ll try to win it. We know we’ve got a lot of backing at the moment because of the season we’ve just had. People can say we’re going to win, but we hear that at every ICC tournament. So we’re just going to take it game by game and not get too ahead of ourselves.”

De Kock is very positive about South Africa’s chances in Champions Trophy despite their ‘chokers’ tag which holds true in every ICC tournament. Currently he is focusing on getting better and giving his best for the side during the tournament.

“I never feel quite as good when I walk off the field and I haven’t done anything for the team, whether that’s helping out with a run-out or something that could just change the momentum of the game or keep the momentum in our favour. That makes me enjoy the game more. Sure, accolades make you feel good. But when you know you’re doing your bit for the team, that’s what makes you feel good.”

