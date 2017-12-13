I am in no hurry and want to move ahead slow and steady, says Vijender Singh

Vijender Singh turned pro in 2015 after a good run in the amateur circuit for India. (Source: Express File) Vijender Singh turned pro in 2015 after a good run in the amateur circuit for India. (Source: Express File)

Ahead of his title bout against Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu, Indian boxer Vijender Singh has reiterated that he will not rush with things and is satisfied with how things have panned out so far in his career. Vijender, who has won two belts – WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight titles, has been on a phenomenal run of form as he has won all his nine bouts so far. His tenth fight will be in Jaipur on December 23.

Speaking to PTI, Vijender spoke about his opponent and said, “He is a good boxer with a record of 23 wins till now. It would be his first fight in Asia and he would be eager to win here. I am excited for this fight as I have sweet memories of the Pink city where I spent a few months as a TC in Railways.”

“I am training hard in the ring for my 10th professional fight. I am going to beat him, of course Singh is the King,” he added. Stating that he is no hurry to take part in bouts, the 32-year-old said, “I am in no hurry and want to move ahead slow and steady. Every bout and every round for me is like a final and hopefully I would be able to have a go at the world title in the next year.” “I want to fight at the right time so that I am able to fulfill my aspirations,” said Vijender.

When asked which was his toughest bout of his professional career, Vijender maintained that it was in his debut that he found it tough.

“I had to win it to prove that my decision of turning professional was right. There are always hardships in the beginning but soon I starting anticipating well,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd