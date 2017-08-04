I am hopeful that selection for Bangladesh tour goes my way: Jackson Bird

Jackson Bird has played eight Test matches so far for Australia. (Source: PTI) Jackson Bird has played eight Test matches so far for Australia. (Source: PTI)

30-year-old Australian pacer Jackson Bird is hopeful of making the cut for the upcoming Test series in Bangladesh. In a recent interview Bird, who hasn’t played competitive cricket since February 2017, said that he is keeping his fingers crossed and is hoping that selection goes his way.

Speaking to the Unplayable Podcastm Bird said, “”I haven’t really heard much about selection at this stage,” Bird told The Unplayable Podcast. “I’m assuming they’ll make a decision this week. Fingers crossed I do get the nod. “Hopefully selection goes my way, but it’s out of my hands.”

Earlier Bird’s selection for the Australia A team was cancelled when Australia decided to boycott the tour due to the pay dispute. Stating that the right decision was made, Bird said, “Yeah it hurts, it’s always nice to be playing cricket,” he said. “I haven’t played a game of cricket since the warm-up game against India A in February, so it’s been quite a while since I’ve played any competitive cricket. “It would have been nice to get another opportunity to push my claims for higher honours, but it was important from the playing group perspective that we stuck together with all the other players and did what was right for that. “So it was completely understandable why we didn’t go, but it was a bit disappointing that we couldn’t go over there and push our claims.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd