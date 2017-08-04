Latest News

I am hopeful that selection for Bangladesh tour goes my way: Jackson Bird

Earlier Bird's selection for the Australia A team was cancelled when Australia decided to boycott the tour due to the pay dispute.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 4, 2017 2:53 pm
india vs australia, ind vs aus, india vs australia 2017, ind vs aus 2017, australia cricket, cricket australia, australia cricket team, jackson bird, steve o'keefe, o'keefe, cricket news, cricket Jackson Bird has played eight Test matches so far for Australia. (Source: PTI)
Top News

30-year-old Australian pacer Jackson Bird is hopeful of making the cut for the upcoming Test series in Bangladesh. In a recent interview Bird, who hasn’t played competitive cricket since February 2017, said that he is keeping his fingers crossed and is hoping that selection goes his way.

Speaking to the Unplayable Podcastm Bird said, “”I haven’t really heard much about selection at this stage,” Bird told The Unplayable Podcast. “I’m assuming they’ll make a decision this week. Fingers crossed I do get the nod. “Hopefully selection goes my way, but it’s out of my hands.”

Earlier Bird’s selection for the Australia A team was cancelled when Australia decided to boycott the tour due to the pay dispute. Stating that the right decision was made, Bird said, “Yeah it hurts, it’s always nice to be playing cricket,” he said. “I haven’t played a game of cricket since the warm-up game against India A in February, so it’s been quite a while since I’ve played any competitive cricket. “It would have been nice to get another opportunity to push my claims for higher honours, but it was important from the playing group perspective that we stuck together with all the other players and did what was right for that. “So it was completely understandable why we didn’t go, but it was a bit disappointing that we couldn’t go over there and push our claims.”

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
27
Zone A - Match 9
FT
27
Match Tied
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
24
Zone B - Match 10
FT
30
Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans (30-24)
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
36
Zone B - Match 11
FT
43
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (43-36)
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 12
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 13
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 14

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 