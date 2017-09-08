I am happy that performances from Vijay Hazare and Deodhar Trophy is getting noticed: Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has been included in the Board President’s XI squad. (Source: Washington Sundar has been included in the Board President’s XI squad. (Source:

After a commendable IPL performance and good outings at the Vijay Hazare and Deodhar Trophy, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been included in the Board President’s XI squad that will face Australia in a tour match next week.

Washington Sundar, who has played with Steve Smith in the IPL, said, “I’m glad to have got this opportunity. I have played a lot with Smith in the IPL with Pune. Now, I’m looking forward to playing against him. I’m also happy that people are looking at the performances from the Vijay Hazare and Deodhar Trophy.”

Earlier, in another interview with Sportstar Sundar stated that his experience in the IPL has also helped him a lot. “There’s a lot to learn from them on the field or off it. Yes, I expected to play, but what was going on my mind was, when this tournament gets over, I should be going with a lot of takeaways so that I can implement them in the games I’d play in the future. And, I learnt a lot and that’s what’s helping me so far.”, he said.

Sundar had also said that he loves to come up against situations that test him and never sets any goals. Revealing the reason behind this move, he said, “It helps me to stay calm. I think setting goals puts you under pressure, puts you under anxiety, gets you to overthink and you’ll forget this moment. I used to set goals and I changed myself not to be that way. That’s why I am able to do whatever I can at this moment in the best possible way. For me, it’s better not to have any goals.”, he said.”

