I am going to play a lot of cricket in South Africa over the next two years, says Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen scored 52 against Essex in the T20 blast. Kevin Pietersen scored 52 against Essex in the T20 blast.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen is eyeing a return to international cricket. However, not with his former side but with South Africa. In a recent interview, 37-year-old Pietersen revealed that he will be playing a lot of cricket over the period of next two years and then see what the future holds for him.

“I’m going to be playing a lot of cricket in South Africa over the next two years, so we’ll see. I love batting: I will bat for as long as I love the art of batting. I do at the moment, but I’m an old man now, I’ve just hurt my calf, I didn’t field. “Who knows where I’ll be in two years’ time? If I enjoy batting, we’ll see where I get to. I’m in a very happy place.”, Pietersen said.

Earlier, Kevin Pietersen marked his return to English cricket by scoring a steady quick-fire fifty in the T20 Blast. In his innings of 52 from 35 balls, he hit five sixes. After the match, he spoke to BBC radio and said, “I absolutely loved it,” he told BBC Radio London. “It’s been a date I’ve looked forward to since I signed the contract and to get the victory for the boys is magnificent. The calf is a little bit sore but I know my body, I’m 37 – if I’d have started sprinting around in that second innings I could have done a lot of damage.

“It’s just nice to be batting. Getting out there and manipulating the field, picking length – that’s the sort of stuff that really excites me. The sixes are a by-product of the art of batting and I love batting. The talent in that dressing room is insane. It inspires me to do the right stuff to make sure I’m on my game because these boys are hot.” he added.Pietersen was asked about the prospect of returning to international cricket in the South African

Recently Pietersen had spoken to Cricket Australia about the prospect of returning to international cricket in the South African colours and said, “Yes, it is a thought in my head. If it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Obviously, playing international is something I have done for a very long time.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd