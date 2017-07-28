I am disappointed at not being able to reach three figure mark: Abhinav Mukund

Abhinav Mukund was dismissed for 81 during the third day of the first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle. (Source: AP) Abhinav Mukund was dismissed for 81 during the third day of the first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle. (Source: AP)

How difficult is it perform when you know you are not the first choice opener?

When I have the opportunity to do well in this Test, I focus on that and not think ahead. Being the first choice, the second choice doesn’t make a difference. What matters is taking the opportunity and scoring runs.

You did not perform well with the bat in the first innings, but on the field displayed some remarkable fielding. Did that lift your spirit up while coming into bat today?

The catch and the run out gave me a lot of confidence. I have worked really hard in the off-season. So I wanted to improve on my close-in fielding and batting. I was disappointed that it didn’t come off in the first innings. It’s a game of how much ever you work hard in the nets, sometimes you get out. It’s fine I came back stronger, had a decent day but was disappointed o get out on 81.

Wel I had a lot of time to think about it, 6 years I have gone through ups and down and I am happy to be back with the squad. But I am also disappointed to not reach the three figures. But I am happy to be out in the middle for India

Many players who haven’t been first choice players have come in and performed when given a chance, what does this tell you about the squad and the interactions within. ?

The support staff and senior players have made my stay comfortable. People who are coming into the squad feel really comfortable hanging out with players like Kohli and Jadeja. I think the culture is as such where people want to perform and raise their standards. We are constantly talking about how we are number one and we can raise our game. When you want to be a part of the number one side you have to raise your game.

Hard work?

I was disappointed after Puen tEst, I dropped a sitter of Steve Smith I wanted to do well because I wanted to be specialist somewhere because in the Indian team it is very important that you be a specialist fielder. I have worked with R Sridhar and it has been great. I have also worked on my fitness, so a lot of credit to Mr Basu.

Getting out in the last over? Does the mindset of a change when there is a break?

Not really, we have certain plans when we try to hold on to our partnership at the start and end of each session. It is a big plus. We speak about it a lot. If two settled batsman were not out then it would have given us impetus tomorrow morning to get a few more and put them back in.

Pitch

When the ball gets hold I thought there was assistance for Dilruwan Perera. There was a bit of turn towards the end of the day. There were a couple of others which skidded as well. But I think Ashwin and Jadeja will get more assistance than day 2. There will be a lot more discussion.

