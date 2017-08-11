I am confident that David Warner is going to turn his form around on subcontinent wickets, says Darren Lehmann

David Warner will be looking to improve upon his subcontinent record. David Warner will be looking to improve upon his subcontinent record.

Australian coach Darren Lehmann has claimed that in the upcoming tour to Bangladesh, explosive opener David Warner will do well and improve upon his subcontinent record.

In an interview with cricket.com.au Lehmann observed that Warner knows his limitations and strength and said, “I think he’s realised what he can and can’t do,I’m pretty confident that he’s going to turn his form around on the subcontinent. He looks good from what I’ve seen of him so far, and he got starts in India (earlier this year) without going on.

If he goes on, then we’ll have a really good series in Bangladesh. So for him, and for the team, we need him to make big runs as he normally does (in Australia).

Lehmann also touched upon the improved batting perfromances by the Aussies and said, “They played at the speed the game needed to be played at, whether it was slow or fast, or taking the game on at the right times and playing a different sort of game to what we would normally play on the subcontinent.

“From my point of view, the way they adapted and changed to conditions – and each wicket during that India series was different – that was a really great.

“But while that was a competitive series and a great series to watch and be part of, at the end of the day we fell short and we’ve got to get better in a few little key areas when we get to Bangladesh.”

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.

