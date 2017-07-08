I am bitterly disappointed with what these people have done with Dinesh Chandimal, says Arjuna Ranatunga

After Dinesh Chandimal was dropped from the Sri Lankan side for the first two ODI’s against Zimbabwe former cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga has come out in his defence and questioned the decision of the selectors.

In an interview with Sri Lankan newspaper The Island, Ranatunga said, “I am bitterly disappointed with what these people have done with Chandimal. They have destroyed him.”

Commenting on the role of chairman of selectors, Sanath Jayasuriya, he said, “I am surprised that Sanath Jayasuriya being a selector, he has forgotten his past. It took Sanath more than 40 games to score his first half-century. He was never comfortable earlier on in his career. The team management and the selectors faced lot of pressure those days, but we backed him as we knew that he was our future. Look at what he ended up with. I am sad that Sanath is not doing the same with younger players. Dinesh Chandimal is a naturally gifted player and you don’t find talents like him in the country. He is a rare talent and I am pretty certain he is the future. He is going to win you lot of matches. He was our best batsman last year averaging 59 and at the age of 27 has done wonderfully well having already scored four ODI hundreds. So what more do you want?”

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha claimed that Chandimal was still in the reckoning for the national side and this decision was only for the two matches. “We are looking at different combinations and that’s one of the reasons why we have selected this team to play in Galle,” Gurusinha said. “That’s the only reason Dinesh was left out of this squad. But he is in our plans.”

