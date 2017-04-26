Hyderabad-based wicket-keeper Ibrahim Khaleel finds a place in US squad

Ibrahim Khaleel to play for USA. Ibrahim Khaleel to play for USA.

The Hyderabad-born wicket-keeper batsman Ibrahim Khaleel has made a cut into the USA squad for the ICC Division Three World Cricket League tournament which would be held in Uganda in May.

Khaleel who hails from Hyderabad left the town and moved to US to stay with his wife who is a doctor by profession and is settled in the country. US is nation who is still very young when it comes to playing cricket on the highest level and it took four years for Khaleel to get drafted into the side. The cricketing opportunities are less and the wicket-keeper batsman had to find ways to keep in touch with the game.

On weekends he would get up early in the morning and played club cricket. “You couldn’t afford to miss out on any of the matches,” Ibrahim told Sportstar during one of the interactions.

The hard work though eventually payed off after the ICC Americas who look after the selection of the players and the team announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming tournament Ibrahim was one of them. “That’s the best thing you can hear. I am happy to be back in business”, he said after getting the call.

Earlier, before moving to US, Khaleel had made a good name in the domestic circuit in India as well. He once made a record of most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a first-Class match in a Plate Group B match against Assam in 2011 where he bagged 14 victims. He was also bought up by Mumbai Indians franchise side earlier but never got a chance to play.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 2:14 pm

