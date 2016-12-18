‘Hurt’ Sharad Pawar steps down as MCA president

Sharad Pawar said that during his tenure as president, he didn’t avail of any financial benefits or allowance. (File photo) Sharad Pawar said that during his tenure as president, he didn’t avail of any financial benefits or allowance. (File photo)

After helming the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for nearly a decade, Sharad Pawar stepped down from the post on Saturday. The 76-year-old tendered his resignation, the possibility of which The Indian Express had reported on Friday, in an urgent managing committee meeting called by the MCA.

Pawar resigned citing Lodha Committee reforms, which bars politicians and those over the age of 70 from continuing as administrators of the BCCI and its affiliates. After the meeting, when asked whether he had resigned, he quipped: “MCA office-bearer will show you my love letter soon.”

However, the MCA has not accepted the resignation as yet, and it’s likely that they wouldn’t accept it in their next managing committee meeting. “The managing committee will take a call whether to accept his resignation or not,” informed MCA joint secretary PV Shetty.

In his lengthy letter, Pawar wrote he was clearly hurt by certain words used by the Supreme Court in their hearing. He was particularly distraught by a comment that administrators don’t leave the office because it’s a “lucrative” post.

“While taking the decision regarding cricket, the Supreme Court has said that the officials should not be above 70 years of age and they have described these positions as “lucrative” which made me very sad.

That’s why I don’t wish to work any more. In reality, the positions are filled through democratic means.

Since these appointments were happening through democratic means, I was happy to work in that position,” he said in the letter written in Marathi,” he stated.

He also pointed out that during his tenure as president, he didn’t avail of any financial benefits or allowance.

“During my term as MCA president, I did not take any allowance or get any financial benefit. My colleagues and I have given time and taken the entire responsibility for our work in the association. While building new facilities, we took care that the name of MCA will be taken with pride. The Supreme Court should have taken a note of this,” he wrote further in his resignation note.

The former ICC president highlighted the achievements under him, like rebuilding the Wankhede Stadium and refurbishing other grounds. He even listed out his accomplishments as the BCCI president.

“In my tenure as the BCCI chief, I took the necessary decisions to provide facilities in different states. Likewise, I helped in a small way with regard to providing pension for retired players and for (developing) women’s cricket. During my tenure as ICC Chief, we conducted the 2011 ODI World Cup in India. We conducted the final in Mumbai and I am happy that India won,” he specified.

He ended on a resigned note, saying its the duty of every Indian to abide by the court’s decision. “To without discussing it further I accept this decision and I am happy to comply with it. Even if I have retired from the work of the association, I will always extend my co-operation for the game and the players,” he concluded.