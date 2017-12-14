How Virat Kohli responded to his teammates’ wedding wishes

Virat Kohli’s teammates in the Indian team sent in their warm wishes on his marriage. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli’s teammates in the Indian team sent in their warm wishes on his marriage. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding at the picturesque countryside resort – Borgo Finocchieto in Italy, grabbed the imagination of fans across the world and sent social media into a frenzy. As ‘Virushka’ confirmed their wedding on Twitter, wishes kept pouring in for the newlyweds. While the wedding was only attended by family members and friends close to the couple, Virat’s colleagues in the Indian team also sent in their warm regards and congratulatory messages to the skipper and his beloved on the special occasion. Kohli has also responded to each of them and thanked in his own unique way.

His conversation with Test vice-captain was particularly jovial. Ajinkya Rahane wrote, “Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma !!! Wishing you’ll the very best for the new journey ahead and Welcome To The Club Captain!”. Kohli’s reply to Ajinkya Rahane left several fans amused when he said, “Thanks Jinx, looking forward to some tips from you.” Thanking R Ashwin Kohli also said that he is looking forward to meet him (seemingly to get preparations for South African tour underway). The 29-year-old also thanked former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi.

Thanks Jinx, looking forward to some tips from you. 😁 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 13 December 2017

Thank Ash, see you soon! 😉 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 13 December 2017

Thanks Shahid Bhai. 😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 13 December 2017

Thank you Jatt ji 🤗 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 13 December 2017

Thank you Shami, jaldi milte hain 🤙 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 13 December 2017

Thank you so much Bhajju Pa 🤗🤗🤗 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 13 December 2017

Meanwhile, after the wedding, Virat and Anushka will host a reception in New Delhi on December 21. This will be followed by a celebration in Mumbai on December 26 which is supposed to be attended by members of the Bollywood and cricketing fraternity.

