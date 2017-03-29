After series loss, Australian media goes after Virat Kohli

#Ind vs Aus topped worldwide trends on Tuesday across social media websites and platforms. Cricket fans just could not stop talking about the Indian victory and how Australia buckled under pressure.

While the Australian media dissected the reasons behind their side’s collapse and subsequent loss, their Indian counterparts lapped up the news of big win that their boys had secured. However, the Australian media also went on to heavily criticize skipper Virat Kohli and even went on to label him as a ‘egomaniac’. A lot of criticism was also in store for the Indian skipper for saying he no longer counted the Australian players as friends.

It may be recalled here that throughout the series it was the players and teams who got involved in the verbal spats but the Australian media too played its part. A piece in The Daily Telegraph compared skipper Virat Kohli to newly elected US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar felt that Indian team as well as cricket loving public should not bother about the biased reporting of the Australian media which he termed as an “extension of team’s support staff”.

Here are some of the top headlines from the Australian Media –

The Sydney Morning Herald

“Australia v India 2017: Series ends in in acrimony”

“Virat Kohli takes centre stage from Ajinkya Rahane even though he didn’t play”

Herald Sun

“Australia v India Test series 2017: Steve Smith’s men fall agonisingly short but lay down Ashes marker”

“Why Kohli is no longer the King?”

The Canberra Times

“Small victories all round, but still the Indians still prevail”

The Guardian

“Australia’s disappointment in India tempered by strides forward”

