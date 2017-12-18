Steve Smith can keep his calm on the pitch and during marriage proposal glitch

Steve Smith and Dani Willis met each other in 2011. (Source: Dani Willis Instagram) Steve Smith and Dani Willis met each other in 2011. (Source: Dani Willis Instagram)

If there is one man who knows how to keep calm even in the most adverse situations, it is Australia captain Steve Smith – be it on the field or off it. Smith’s finacee Dani Willis revealed how the skipper kept his demeanour in a high-security situation right before he was going to propose at the Rockerfeller Center in New York.

In an interview to Nine Network, Willis revealed how Smith had everything in control but did not factor in one tiny, yet important, detail – the metal detectors at security check at the bottom of the building. Smith did not take into account that his pockets will have to be emptied before he enters the Rockerfeller Center but smartly took control of the situation.

“He’s got to the security scanners with the ring in his pocket and gone ‘uh oh — what am I going to do here!’ Luckily I had a plastic bag with some water in it. And he was like ’oh, I’ll carry that bag for you’ and he slipped the ring box in there.”

“At the time I was like ’OK, thanks’. I thought it was a bit weird. But he snuck it through security.”

Despite being a law student, Willis always finds time to help the 28-year old practice when there is no one available to help. “Steve can be sitting at home and there’ll be no one at the cricket ground to feed balls,” Willis said. “So I’ll get the ‘hey, would you like to come and feed some balls?’ He sets everything up (with the bowling machine) and I just load the ball.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd