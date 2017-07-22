How Sachin’s letter got Harmanpreet a job

Armed with Tendulkar’s letter and a little more persuasion Edulji convinced the higher authorities to get Kaur inducted into Western Railway. Armed with Tendulkar’s letter and a little more persuasion Edulji convinced the higher authorities to get Kaur inducted into Western Railway.

Her unbeaten 171 against Australia may have made her a household name, but Harmanpreet Kaur has been catching the eye of experts for sometime now. It was former India women’s captain Diana Edulji who spotted the batting all-rounder and got her a job in Western Railway, with some help from Sachin Tendulkar.

Edulji — a retired sports officer from Western Railway — had known of Kaur’s talent from the junior circuit and wanted her to join the Mumbai-based cricket team. Kaur, then 24, already had an offer from Northern Railway and only a better post could have made her shift to Mumbai. “I told her, ‘I will get you a higher post’,” recalls Edulji. “She was getting a junior class in Northern Railway. I offered her a chief office superintendent post. Her application was later sent to Delhi, but was rejected by the president.”

That’s when Tendulkar stepped in. “I requested Sachin, who is a Member of Parliament, to write a letter to the Railway minister, forwarding the case of Harmanpreet Kaur,” Edulji said. Armed with Tendulkar’s letter and a little more persuasion Edulji convinced the higher authorities to get Kaur inducted into Western Railway. ”

Unlike their men counterparts, nothing has come easy for the women’s team. Before leaving for the World Cup campaign in England, many players were still scrambling for a kit bag. However, Edulji believes there’s a silver lining. For starters, it was the first time the India women’s team flew in business class. There’s parity on the daily allowance as well; $100, same as men.

“Last time when I travelled to England as a manager we were given £25 per day. Girls used to get packed food from the supermarket nearby, boil it and eat it. At least now things have started to change.”

