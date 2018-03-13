How Harbhajan Singh celebrated wife Geeta Basra’s birthday

Harbhajan Singh with his wife Geeta Basra. (Source: Twitter) Harbhajan Singh with his wife Geeta Basra. (Source: Twitter)

Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday wished his wife Geeta Basra happy birthday by posting a photo collage of the two of them as well as the cake, wishing her happiness and health. The 37-year old veteran cricketer also had a message for his wife.

He asked her to keep him informed if she ever has a complaint against him and wished her all the happiness in the world. The Twitter post said, “Happy birthday wife. Khush raho tandrust raho and hasde wasde raho.. kadhe koi sikayat sadde wallo hove ta dasde raho.. sariya kushiya tere pera ch le aa k rakh daunga. love always, @Geeta_Basra”. The two got married in 2015 in Jalandhar after a long relation.

Happy birthday wife????khush raho tandrust raho and hasde wasde raho.. kadhe koi sikayat sadde wallo hove ta dasde raho.. sariya kushiya tere pera ch le aa k rakh daunga ?????? love always ???? @Geeta_Basra pic.twitter.com/mGNValwUDl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 13 March 2018

Harbhajan has been out of the Indian side for quite a while and last played for India in March 2016 in a T20I match. He has been a part of a total of 103 Test matches, picking 417 wickets. He has also claimed 269 wickets in ODIs in a total of 236 matches. Other than wicket-taking skills, Harbhajan is also known for his hard-hitting abilities with the bat lower down the order. The right-hander has scored two hundreds in the longest format including the best individual score of 115.

In 2001, he became the first Indian bowler to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket. Bhajji achieved the feat against Australia after he scalped Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warner on consecutive deliveries.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd