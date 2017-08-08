Hosting a world tournament is an eye opener, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were present at the Annual Awards Ceremony of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were present at the Annual Awards Ceremony of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Sourav Ganguly has successfully made the transition from cricket field to cricket administration as he’s gone from wearing the India jersey to now wearing suits inside the Cricket Association of Bengal offices as the president. He said the experience of organising and hosting matches at the Eden Gardens during the World T20 was an experience of a lifetime.

“I may have played 400-plus matches but I must say hosting a world tournament is a lifetime experience and an eyeopener,” said Ganguly at the CAB annual awards ceremony on Tuesday.

The event hosting had come soon after Ganguly had been elevated to the role of president of CAB following the untimely death of Jagmohan Dalmiya in September 2015. Eden Gardens had hosted five matches at the T20 World Cup, including the final, where West Indies beat England to become champions.

He also praised the support received from the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the relocation of India-Pakistan clash to Eden Gardens from Dharamsala. “I remember getting a call from the ICC asking would the

Eden Gardens be ready to host the Indo-Pak game,” the CAB chief said. “She (Mamata) was somewhere else in the middle of a function and I sent her a text. She immediately responded despite being faraway. Within 45 minutes I got a letter from her office with the assurance that the state is ready to provide all security measures that was required,” Ganguly added.

Ganguly shared an anecdote surrounding the women’s team where India reached the final only to lose by nine runs in disappointing fashion. “I still very much remember the World Cup final on Sunday. The last time my mother watched a cricket match was when I played, and the next time was when you played,” Ganguly said while felicitating pacer Jhulan Goswami. “She was sitting next to me and saying I hope Jhulan wins the World Cup. Nevertheless you will have another opportunity in the Women’s World Twenty20 (next year),” he added.

He went on to add: “What a remarkable achievement. You have put women’s cricket in the map. I wish you keep performing and making us proud. India is proud of you and we are slightly more proud because you are from Bengal,” Ganguly said referring to Jhulan. She was also awarded Rs 10 lakh.

