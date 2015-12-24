Hopefully the results of my hard work will show in coming seasons: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh last played for India in March 2014 at the World T20 in Bangladesh. (Source: Express file) Yuvraj Singh last played for India in March 2014 at the World T20 in Bangladesh. (Source: Express file)

Yuvraj Singh’s dreadful innings of 11 in 21 balls in the World T20 final in Mirpur led to his exclusion and the stylish left-hander admits that it “always remained” at the back of his mind during past year and half.

Back in the T20 squad for the tour of Australia, Yuvraj is confident that he would be again able to redeem his international career.

“I didn’t end it well in 2014. I had a bad run in the final, and that was always at the back of my mind. I had to really work on my fitness, fielding and batting. I have done that in the last year and a half, and hopefully the results will show in the coming seasons,” Yuvraj told bcci.tv on Thursday.

For him, the entire focus is on getting selected for the World T20 at home, next year.

“We won the tournament in 2007 and we really enjoyed every bit of it. The whole country was thrilled for us. If we can repeat that somehow, after the 2011 World Cup, it would be a huge victory for the guys,” the veteran southpaw said.

The hero of India’s 2007 and 2011 world title triumph said that for any top international player, it is difficult to motivate themselves while playing domestic cricket but that’s the only way out.

“Yes, you want to play the game till you enjoy it, whether you are playing at the domestic or international level. It is hard to motivate yourself to play domestic cricket but you also have to realise that it is the only way back. That was my motivation key to do well at that level – having an eye on the prize.”

Yuvraj feels that there will always be a phase in a long international career when things won’t go one’s way. But one needs to maintain focus and work hard.

“When you play international cricket for 13-14 years, it is always tough to maintain one level. Especially with my body – I have worked really hard in the last two-three years since my recovery – it has been up and down.

“But this year at the domestic stage I have been batting really well, especially in the one-dayers, and I am feeling really good. I really believe that if I get a number of opportunities, I can deliver again.”

