Hopefully I will be fit for one-day series in India: John Hastings

Australia pace bowler John Hastings is optimistic about his return to international cricket and is hoping that he will make the cut for selection in the upcoming tour to India. However, Hastings did have an early departure from English county cricket.

Speaking to RSN Breakfast Club Hastings said, "I had a bit of pain in my left ankle for a little while and I thought I should get it checked out, Obviously, there's a big summer coming up and a one-day tour to India so I wanted to make sure I'd be cherry ripe, but I ended up with a hot spot in my foot."

“I’m in a moon boot for a couple weeks and then I’ll reload and hopefully be all right for the domestic one-day cup and that one-day series (in India) Hot spots are a hard one to gauge on giving a time frame, sometimes you’re back in six weeks and sometimes it’s 12 weeks,” he said and added, “But they’re telling me this one isn’t as bad as what I’ve had previously, so hopefully, I’ll pull it out of the moon boot in a couple of weeks and it’ll feel all right. From my point of view, I want to give myself the best chance of being on that tour, because I’m getting to the age where you never know when it’s going to be your last one.”

It may be recalled here that Hastings has been in England in April and was featured for the Australian side in the ICC Champions Trophy.

