Hope Not Out: Virat Kohli donates signed bat to Shahid Afridi Foundation

India skipper Virat Kohli took a step towards peace and goodwill by donating a signed bat to Shahid Afridi Foundation on Tuesday. Afridi posted the picture of the bat and thanked the 28-year old Indian captain for his ‘kind gesture’

Despite political turmoil between the two countries, Kohli donated an item for the good cause, regardless of the foundation belonging to former Pakistan captain Afridi, who on Tuesday posted from his official Twitter account an image of the bat, tagging and thanking Kohli for the gesture. He wrote in his post, “Thank you @imVkohli for your kind gesture in support of @SAFoundationN. Friends & supporters like you ensure #HopeNotOut for everyone”

To that, Kohli replied, “You’re most welcome Shahid Bhai.. Wishing you and the @SAFoundationN all the luck for the upcoming events. #HopeNotOut”

Thank you @imVkohli for your kind gesture in support of @SAFoundationN. Friends & supporters like you ensure #HopeNotOut for everyone pic.twitter.com/T6z7F2OYLb — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 1 August 2017

You’re most welcome Shahid Bhai.. Wishing you and the @SAFoundationN all the luck for the upcoming events. ☺️ #HopeNotOut http://t.co/Rv1NNPJGC5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 1 August 2017

This is not the first time Kohli donated to SAF, that works for the less privileged. He had previously given Afridi a jersey that said, “To Shahid Bhai, best wishes, always a pleasure playing against you.” The money generated from its auction will go to the organisation with a noble mission.

Some of the auction items at SAF London Fundraising event #HopeNotOut #SAFGlobal pic.twitter.com/ksGg8fXNVs — S Afridi Foundation (@SAFoundationN) 30 July 2017

The organisation has previously helped raise money for water and hospital projects in Pakistan, among other things.

