Hope I have done enough to show that am ready, says Chris Woakes

England all-rounder, Chris Woakes is keen to put his troubled phase with injuries behind him and return to action. Since his injury, Woakes has managed one first-class match. However, he is keen to make a successful return to his Edgbaston home ground where the West Indies square-off against England in a day-night Test.

Addressing the media, Woakes said,” When you’re injured there’s always someone knocking on the door ready to take your place. When you get injured that’s frustrating for you and you have to prove yourself again. I hope I have done enough to show that I’m ready, and fingers crossed I do play.

Speaking about the crown and the atmosphere, Wokes said, “Whenever you play at Edgbaston it’s always brilliant. The atmosphere will be fantastic, and it will be exciting for the players to be involved with that.”

Woakes wished Stoneman well by saying: “It is the last Test series before the Ashes, and I hope he can come in score some runs for himself and for the team. I have played a lot against Mark and I have always found him difficult to bowl to. He hits the bad ball for four – which is always frustrating for a bowler – and he’s in good form.”

Earlier, Woakes also spoke to Sky Sports and said that he was excited to be back in the scheme of things. “I’m feeling fit but whether I play or not is out of my hands but it’s great to be back in the squad and to be around the group again. I’m pleased with where I’m at but I would have liked to have got more cricket in. Because of all the T20 games, there was only one County Championship match, but I got a couple of second XI games in before that.”

