Honoured to win the ‘biggest award’ in world cricket: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was named World Cricketer of the Year 2017. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli was named World Cricketer of the Year 2017. (Source: BCCI)

India skipper Virat Kohli bagged the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for being the World Cricketer of the Year 2017. Apart from this, Kohli was also named as ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2017 and the captain of both ICC Test and ODI teams.

This is the second time when Virat has swept away the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award. He achieved the feat back in 2012. The 29-year-old thanked ICC for honouring him with the most prestigious award in world cricket.

“It means a lot to me to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for becoming the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017 and also ICC ODI player of the Year. I won that (ICC ODI player of the Year) back in 2012 also but this is the first time I’m winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and it’s a huge honour for me. It’s probably the biggest award we have in world cricket and two Indians getting it back to back making more special. Last time it was Ash (R Ashwin) and this time I’m getting it so I’m really honoured and thank ICC for recognising all the hard work that we all put in for our respective sides. I congratulate all the other winners also,” Kohli said in a video message posted by ICC on their official Twitter handle.

A video message from @imVkohli, ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year and recipient of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Cricketer of the Year! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/ZsXmDZXta9 — ICC (@ICC) 18 January 2018

The Indian captain tasted success with the bat during this period as he accumulated 2,203 Test runs between September 21, 2016 to December 31, 2017, averaging 77.80. The right-handed batsman hammered eight tons during this time period that included five double hundreds. Kohli carried his form in limited overs cricket as he hammered 1,818 ODI runs at an average of 82.63 including seven centuries, and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd