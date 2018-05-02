Home teams should have the right to schedule day-night Tests, says James Sutherland

Eight out of the 12 Test playing nations have been part of day-night cricket but not top-ranked India. (Source: Express Photo) Eight out of the 12 Test playing nations have been part of day-night cricket but not top-ranked India. (Source: Express Photo)

Just a few days after the Indian team management and players voiced their reluctance in making the first Test against Australia in Adelaide to be a day-night affair, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said that the hosts nations should have the right to organise the pink-ball Test without the consent of the visitors. Speaking to SEN Radio on Tuesday, Sutherland said, “I think personally the home country should have the right to schedule matches as it sees fit and start them at whatever time of day they want.”

The CA Official further added that the pink-ball affair in Adelaide has proven to be a huge success with the crowds and it is where the future of Test cricket is heading towards. “The Adelaide Test match in the day-night format has been a huge success. It’s been a great story in terms of attendances, crowds and atmosphere but also television audiences. It’s also the way of the future,” he said.

“India may or may not come around to that idea for this tour but I still believe it’s the way of the future. I think everyone in world cricket knows that,” he added.

The 52-year old further added that India’s reluctance in playing the day-night Test may stem from the fact that Australia have a perfect record in the day-night Tests in Adelaide, defeating South Africa, New Zealand and England in the past. “To be frank, I think they want to come out here and beat us. There’s a sense, or a reality, that Australia has won each of the pink-ball Test matches that have played in Australia and there may be a sense that it gives us a bit of an advantage,” he said.

India will tour Australia for 3 T20Is, 4 Tests, and 3 ODIs starting from November 21 to January 19.

