Only in Express
  • Himachal Pradesh’s Prashant Chopra scores maximum runs in first-class cricket game in 67 yrs

Himachal Pradesh’s Prashant Chopra scores maximum runs in first-class cricket game in 67 yrs

Chopra's 271 of 289 balls with 37 boundaries and a six is also the highest individuals runs accumulated in a single day's play by an Indian batsman in 67 years.

By: PTI | Published:October 6, 2017 11:26 pm
Prashant Chopra scored an astounding 271 not out. (Source: HPCA)
Top News

Himachal Pradesh opener Prashant Chopra scored an astounding 271 not out on the first day of their Ranji Trophy match against Punjab– the second highest individual score in a single day by an Indian batsman in first-class cricket.

In fact Chopra’s 271 of 289 balls with 37 boundaries and a six is also the highest individuals runs accumulated in a single day’s play by an Indian batsman in 67 years.

Bhausaheb Nimbalkar during his epic knock of 443 for Maharashtra in 1948-49 had scored 277 runs in a single day (reaching 301 from overnight score of 24).

Courtesy Chopra, Himachal reached 459 for 2 at stumps on the first day of the match.

Chopra also equalled HP’s highest score by an HP batsman held by Rajiv Nayyar (271).

Incidentally, Rajiv Nayyar’s double hundred was the slowest ever in first class cricket by an Indian.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 06, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    19
    Inter Zone Wildcard Matches - Match 112
    FT
    25
    Bengal Warriors beat Puneri Paltan (25-19)
    Oct 07, 201720:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Inter Zone Wildcard Matches - Match 113
    Oct 07, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Zone A - Match 114

    eigawards
    These players are too young for the Oktoberfest 