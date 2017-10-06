Himachal Pradesh’s Prashant Chopra scores maximum runs in first-class cricket game in 67 yrs

Prashant Chopra scored an astounding 271 not out. (Source: HPCA) Prashant Chopra scored an astounding 271 not out. (Source: HPCA)

Himachal Pradesh opener Prashant Chopra scored an astounding 271 not out on the first day of their Ranji Trophy match against Punjab– the second highest individual score in a single day by an Indian batsman in first-class cricket.

In fact Chopra’s 271 of 289 balls with 37 boundaries and a six is also the highest individuals runs accumulated in a single day’s play by an Indian batsman in 67 years.

Bhausaheb Nimbalkar during his epic knock of 443 for Maharashtra in 1948-49 had scored 277 runs in a single day (reaching 301 from overnight score of 24).

Courtesy Chopra, Himachal reached 459 for 2 at stumps on the first day of the match.

Chopra also equalled HP’s highest score by an HP batsman held by Rajiv Nayyar (271).

Incidentally, Rajiv Nayyar’s double hundred was the slowest ever in first class cricket by an Indian.

