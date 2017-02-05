High time Kashmir issue is resolved: Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi chimed in on the controversial topic about violence in Kashmir. Shahid Afridi chimed in on the controversial topic about violence in Kashmir.

Out-of-favour Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Sunday expressed his solidarity and support for the region of Kashmir and the people residing in the violence affected areas. The two neighbours India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads since partition over the region which has seen wars in 1947, 1965, 1971 and 1999 and numerous incidents of infiltration, cross-border terrorism that has taken lives of soldiers and civilians in both countries.

Afridi hasn’t played for Pakistan since last year’s World T20 where he unsuccessfully led the team and before that during the Asia Cup. Since then, many calls have been made for him to retire from the sport and hints of farewell matches but nothing concrete has surfaced yet. In the past week, Afridi said he would concentrate on playing league cricket across the world to keep himself attached to the sport.

“I have played all the cricket I wanted to and now I just want to focus and enjoy playing in the leagues,” Afridi had said in Karachi.

Speaking on Twitter, Afridi wrote: “Kashmir has been suffering from brutality since past many decades.its high timethis [time this] issue shd [should] be resolved which has taken infinite lives. Kashmir is heaven on earth & we can’t be oblivious to the pleas of the innocent. #iStandWithKashmir #KasmirSolidarityDay”

Afridi has played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 98 T20Is for Pakistan over the years. In the process he’s scored over 11,000 runs. Once an explosive batsman and a set fixture in the Pakistan team, Afridi has fallen out with a drop in form.