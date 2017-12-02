Hid car for two years before IPL debut as I failed to pay EMI, says Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya got talking about struggles before getting selected to play for Mumbai Indians. (Source: AP) Hardik Pandya got talking about struggles before getting selected to play for Mumbai Indians. (Source: AP)

In a onversation with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, a show that is available for streaming on YouTube, Hardik Pandya got talking about his struggles and financial problems before his Indian Premier League debut in 2015. Pandya said that he used to hide his car as he had not paid its EMI for two years.

The 24-year-old revealed that he intended to save everything he used to earn back then to pay his car’s EMI. “I have struggled for three years. We used to save Rs 5 and Rs 10. I still remember in IPL, we got around Rs 70 thousand and we thought we would survive on it for some time. Because we were struggling for almost three years then. We had not paid EMI for two years. We were smart, we used to hide our car. We didn’t want the car to go. Everything we earned in those three years was supposed to be saved for the car rather than having something new for us or buying something. It was just car’s EMI and food that mattered to us at that time,” he said.

But life changed for the all-rounder after Mumbai Indians won IPL title in his first year with the team itself. “God is kind. My first year, we won the IPL and then I got a cheque of Rs 50 lakhs. From there, I got a car for free and I bought a new car as well. Imagine, three months back we were struggling and fighting for money and within three months I have Rs 50-60 lakhs in my pocket. It was all about saving at that time,” he added.

