‘He’s a different class’: Kumar Sangakkara believes Virat Kohli will break his record next year

Virat Kohli has climbed up to 2nd position in ICC Test batting rankings. (Source: BCCI TV) Virat Kohli has climbed up to 2nd position in ICC Test batting rankings. (Source: BCCI TV)

Two double centuries, one century and a fifty – these are some of the highlights of Indian captain’s Virat Kohli in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka. With his destructive form, Kohli stitched 610 runs in 5 innings at an average of 152 in five innings and earned himself the Man of the Series accolade. The performance more bore fruit with International Cricket Council (ICC) announcing on Thursday that the right-handed batsman has climbed up to the second position in ICC Test batting rankings.

It is just one of the many things that have gone right for Kohli this year. In 2017, he has scored 2818 runs across all formats, the third highest by any player, with only Kumar Sangakkara (2868 in 2014) and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (2833 in 2015), above him. With his consistency in batting, no one is left doubting Kohli’s ability, including Sangakkara himself, who said that the Indian captain will be able to break his record the in 2018.

Replying to a tweet by a BBC Sri Lankan reporter, the former Sri Lankan cricketer said that Kohli belongs to a different class. “I don’t think that will last long the way @imVkohli is batting. He will probably overtake it next year and then do it again the year after. He is a different class.”

Unfortunately, the Indian captain will not be able to break Sangakkara’s record this year as he has been rested for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka this month and will only return next year for the Test series against South Africa. Do you think Kohli can get past Sangakkara next year?

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd