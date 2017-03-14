Herschelle Gibbs was hungover during epic 434-run chase

Herschelle Gibbs smashed a match winning 175 which included 21 fours and 7 sixes. (Source: AP) Herschelle Gibbs smashed a match winning 175 which included 21 fours and 7 sixes. (Source: AP)

Almost 11 years ago, Herschelle Gibbs slammed a brilliant 175 to guide South Africa for a victory in incredible world record chase of 434 against Australia. however, the right-handed batsman was nearly deemed unfit to even take the field. In his autobiography, ‘To the Point: The No-holds barred Autobiography’ 43-year-old Gibbs revealed that during his man-of-the-match knock of 175 in that game, he was nursing a hangover after a night of drinking just the previous day.

In his autobiography, Gibbs revealed that he had been drinking till 1 am with a friend and had a massive hangover by the time he came out to bat. However, it did not prove to be a deterrent as he hit 21 fours and 7 sixes enroute to his career-best score in limited overs cricket. South Africa’s chase of 434 remains the highest run chase by any team in history.

That 5th ODI between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers is widely regarded as the greatest ever 50-over match. Australia, batting first, put on a mammoth 434 runs in the series decider thanks to a 164-run knock from Ricky Ponting.

