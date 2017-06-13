Herschelle Gibbs gets special Mumbai Indians jersey

Herschelle Gibbs has been honoured with a specially customised Mumbai Indians jersey. (Source: Instagram) Herschelle Gibbs has been honoured with a specially customised Mumbai Indians jersey. (Source: Instagram)

Herschelle Gibbs who played for Mumbai Indians in 2012 has been honoured with a special jersey as the franchise completes ten years in the Indian Premier League. Gibbs shared the image of the jersey on his Instagram account alongside a caption thanking the owner of the franchise Nita Ambani. “Thanks madam and @mumbaiindians for the shirt with the names of all the people associated with the franchise over the last 10 @iplt20 #mumbaiindians #incredibleindia #nicetouch #CricketMeriJaan #MIPaltan #Paltan #MumbaiIndians #Mumbai #IPL #Cricket #India”. In response, the Mumbai Indians wrote, “You’re most welcome, @herschellegibbs! You’ll always have a special place in the MI family”.

The jersey in question, in blue, has the names of all people that have been associated with the franchises in the 10 years since the inauguration of the team and the Indian Premier League too. It has “MI 10” written in gold.

Gibbs played just three matches for the Mumbai franchise and scored 81 runs including a fifty. Previously he represented Deccan Chargers from 2008 till 2010. After a mediocre first season, Gibbs formed a strong opening pair with Adam Gilchrist. Gibbs played a key role to get Deccan off to a strong start in the season and in the final, scored an unbeaten 53 from 48 balls even when Gilchrist faltered. Post that, he took a good catch to dismiss Mark Boucher to put brakes to Royal Challengers Bangalores’ chase.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title thrice – in 2013, 2015 and most recently in 2017.

