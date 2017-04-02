Here’s what India’s 2011 World Cup heroes are doing these days

MS Dhoni scored unbeaten 91 in World Cup 2011 final. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni scored unbeaten 91 in World Cup 2011 final. (Source: AP)

2nd April 2011 holds a special place in the hearts of the Indian cricket fans as the Men in Blue lifted the ICC World Cup for the second time in the history on this very day. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

While Dhoni smashed a maximum to conclude the proceedings for the home side, it was a team that consisted of some big names and performers. Here’s a list of players who were a part of India’s World Cup 2011 winning team and what they are up to now.

MS Dhoni

The skipper of that Indian side which lifted the ultimate glory, MS Dhoni has now stepped down from the helm position in the limited overs format while has bid an adieu to Test cricket. Dhoni who is now available as a player for the Indian side has recently led his state team Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare trophy and is a part of the Rising Pune Supergiants franchise.

Sachin Tendulkar

India’s most iconic player and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has now retired from all forms of cricket. The right-hand batsman is now more often seen in getting involved in non-cricketing activities like sharing stage with legendary Tabla master Zakir Hussain. Tendulkar also owns ISL team Kochi and he has been pretty active in supporting his side. Though, he is generally focusing excursions and non cricketing events, Tendulkar is still a mentor for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and came up with an All Stars cricket league with former Australian spinner Shane Warne that comprises of former cricketers.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has been in and out of the Indian side after the ICC World Cup 2011 triumph and had a set back when after he was diseased with cancer. Though the flamboyant batsman made a cut back in the Indian side later but his place isn’t cemented yet. He is right now a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag is now a retired Indian cricketer and is often busy using the social media platform Twitter. His rigorous tweets on various topics collect a lot of attention. Apart from tweeting, Sehwag is now the coach of Kings XI Punjab side in the IPL.

Gautam Gambhir

If the Indian fans can give credit to somebody other than Dhoni for the 2011 final win, it’s none other than Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir’s 97 in the night of the final certainly made the difference in the result ended that 28-year drought. But the left-hand batsman’s place in the Indian side saw some tumbling later on and he was eventually dropped after some bad performances. For now, the Delhi batsman and the former Delhi skipper is leading Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Suresh Raina



Not many would remember Suresh Raina’s knock against Pakistan in the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup in Mohali that showed resistance to a bowling line up that was creating problems for the Indian side. Raina who was a part of 2011 World Cup winning team is presently the skipper of Gujarat Lions franchise in the IPL and is a part of Uttar Pradesh team in the domestic front.

Virat Kohli



Virat Kohli has certainly shifted gears in not just his batting but also in the way of judging the game. He has been producing some magical innings with his willow, be it a Test match, an ODI or a T20. Kohli has now been handed over the captaincy reigns across all formats and the swashbuckling skipper has been so far pretty successful with his duties.

Yusuf Pathan



Yusuf Pathan is an integral part of Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the IPL while plays for Baroda in Domestic arena.

Zaheer Khan



Zaheer Khan is another cricketer from this squad who has bid a farewell to the game and is now the skipper of Delhi Daredevils team in the IPL. Zaheer was India’s most successful bowler in the ICC World Cup 2011.

Harbhajan Singh



Harbhajan Singh who is presently out of the national side is a part of Mumbai Indians in the IPL and has been performing pretty in the domestic matches too. Apart from this he was recently in a special role in the reality show “ROADIES”.

Ashish Nehra



Ashish Nehra’s gutsy bowling has troubled a lot of batsmen. The left-arm bowler though hasn’t played an ODI after 2011 semi-final encounter still his effiecient bowling has made him a regular customer in the shortest format of the game in the Indian side.

Munaf Patel



Munaf Patel is an integral part of his domestic team Baroda.

S. Sreesanth



One of the most promising cricketers S. Sreesanth, found himself in a lot of trouble when he was arrested after being allegedly involved is spot-fixing scandal in IPL 2013. Since, then he has been out of cricketing arena. He later joined the BJP and has tried his hands at acting as well.

Piyush Chawla



Piyush Chawla is a mainstay of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise and has been pretty consistent for Uttar Pradesh on the domestic front.

Ravichandran Ashwin



India’s spin bowling spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the most important cricketers in the Indian side. Presently he is playing for the Indian team across all formats and is the number 2 Test bowler in the world and has also scored 4 hundreds in the longest format. (All coming against West Indies)

