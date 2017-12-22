Here is what PM Narendra Modi gifted Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on wedding reception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception in New Delhi. (Instagram/Viratian) Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception in New Delhi. (Instagram/Viratian)

When Indian cricket team captain gets married to one of the leading Bollywood actresses, it is bound to be a star-studded affair. The ‘power couple’ Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married at a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, attended only by close friends and family, on December 11. But the newlyweds returned to India on Tuesday and hosted a grand reception at the Durbar Hall of Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi on Thursday.

The event was a star-studded affair with the Virat’s fellow cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir gracing the occasion. The occasion was mostly attended by local boy Kohli’s friends and family. But the biggest highlight of the evening remained Prime Minister Narendra Modi who came to attend the reception. He also went up the stage to wish the newly weds and then posed for a picture with the couple before being joined in by the families. Not only this, the star couple also received a special gift from the prime minister himself.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Kohli and Anushka had visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend a personal invitation to him for the reception ceremony.

After their ‘Italian wedding’, the couple went on their honeymoon to Finland. They are also scheduled to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26 after which the newly-wedded couple will travel to South Africa to celebrate the New Year, where Kohli will resume his duties as the Indian captain for the crucial two-month overseas tour starting first week of January.

