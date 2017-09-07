Henry Nicholls to lead strong New Zealand A in India

There will be only one change in the 15-man squad for the different formats. (Source: Reuters) There will be only one change in the 15-man squad for the different formats. (Source: Reuters)

Henry Nicholls will lead New Zealand A on the tour of India comprising two First Class matches and five one-day matches. There will be only one change in the 15-man squad for the different formats, with Jeet Raval being replaced by Glenn Philips following the First Class fixtures.

From the 16 players to play against India A, 13 have represented New Zealand with seven currently centrally contracted to NZC.

Selector and Manager for the tour, Gavin Larsen, said the NZ A programme is critical to preparing players for international cricket.

“Going into a significantly different environment to that of the New Zealand domestic scene is a huge opportunity to promote player growth,” Larsen was quoted as saying by the official New Zealand Cricket website.

“Preparing for international cricket is challenging, so this is a great chance for these players to improve their game in sub-continent conditions.”

Former fast bowler Shane Bond will be the head coach of the New Zealand A side. The team departs for India on September 19.

Squad: Henry Nicholls (captain), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Tom Bruce, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Sean Solia, George Worker, Will Young.

Schedule: 1st Four Day match – 23-26 September, Vijayawada, 2nd Four Day match – 30 September-3 October, Vijayawada

1st One Day match – October 6, Visakhapatnam

2nd One Day match – October 8, Visakhapatnam

3rd One Day match – October 10, Visakhapatnam

4th One Day match – October 13, Visakhapatnam

5th One Day match – October 15, Visakhapatnam.

