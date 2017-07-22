Hemang Amin appointed IPL COO by BCCI

Hemang Amin has been appointed as COO of IPL. (Source: BCCI) Hemang Amin has been appointed as COO of IPL. (Source: BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday appointed Hemang Amin as the new Chief Operating Officer of the Indian Premier League. Amin who has been attached to BCCI for 7 years was was most recently Assistant General Manager (Finance, Commercial and Events) at the board. The BCCI though, in a statement said that Amin will continue to report to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

“Amin will continue to report to Mr. Rahul Johri – CEO, BCCI,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Acting Honourary Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said that Amin’s way of working would be helpful in elevating the IPL and growing its engagement.

“Mr. Amin’s experience, strong leadership and inclusive management style will further elevate the Indian Premier League and grow engagement among fans around the world,”Choudhary said.

IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla too congratulated Amin on his appointment as the COO.

“Mr. Hemang Amin is a wonderful executive with an incredible breadth of experience and relationships across a variety of markets and our stakeholders. Having worked with him firsthand, I know he will be a fine leader for the IPL and will bring unmatched innovation, passion, and vision to the role,”said Shukla.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals also made a return to Indian Premier League after ending their two-year ban.

