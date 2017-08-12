Help me with this man’s diet: KL Rahul after meeting The Great Khali

Members of the Indian team have recently uploaded pics with Khali and Rahul is only the latest among them. (Source: Instagram) Members of the Indian team have recently uploaded pics with Khali and Rahul is only the latest among them. (Source: Instagram)

Indian opener KL Rahul posted a pic on his Instagram account with former WWE Champion The Great Khali. Members of the Indian team have recently uploaded pics with Khali and Rahul is only the latest among them. “Can someone please help me with this man’s diet? Legend!” he said in his caption.

Earlier, captain Virat Kohli had posted an image with Khali. “It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!” Pacer Umesh Yadav also did the same and said, “When Strength meets Size Met the big man with an even bigger heart. Glad to have met you Great Khali.” Others such as Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya also have uploaded pics with Khali. Rohit Sharma, who could not meet the wrestler, uploaded a pic of him holding the belt that was gifted by Triple H after Rohit led Mumbai Indians to the IPL title.

Can someone please help me with this man’s diet? Legend! #wwesuperstars #beast #goodtimes A post shared by rahulkl (@rahulkl) on Aug 12, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

India have been on a roll in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. They won the first Test by 304 runs and the second by 278. In the third Test, India have made 329 for the loss of six wickets. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul put up an opening partnership of 188 runs. Dhawan scored a century, his second of the series and Rahul scored 85. Rahul had earlier scored a century in the second Test at Colombo. India have rotated their opening pairing in this series. Abhinav Mukund was played ahead of Rahul in the first Test while Dhawan replaced an injured Murali Vijay. Vijay and Rahul opened the innings in the second while Dhawan has returned for the third.

