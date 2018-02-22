Heinrich Klaasen masterclass helps South Africa beat India by six wickets, level series 1-1

Heinrich Klaasen scored his maiden T20I half-century. (Source: BCCI) Heinrich Klaasen scored his maiden T20I half-century. (Source: BCCI)

Heinrich Klaasen shone once again along with captain JP Duminy as South Africa beat India by six wickets to level the three-match T20I series 1-1. The Proteas chased down a target of 189 with eight balls to spare with Duminy getting them home with two consecutive sixes off Jaydev Unadkat.

South Africa were chasing the both the actual and DLS target for a better part of their chase due to the constant threat of rain looming over Centurion. It was drizzling for long stretches and the hosts did start their chase on a jittery note, losing two wickets for 38 runs in less than 4 overs. But then Klaasen and Duminy started chasing the DLS target and, in the process, set a good pace for the innings. The rains never did cause an interruption but it rendered Yuzvendra Chahal useless. The wrist spinner was taken apart by Heinrich Klaasen and ended up giving 64 runs for no wickets in his spell.

Klaasen was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat but another expensive over from Chahal put the Proteas right back in it. The knockout blow from Duminy came in the penultimate over.

In a rare occurence, India’s top order failed to click earlier in the day. Shikhar Dhawan survived an LBW that was given by the umpire off the very first ball of the match but Shikhar Dhawan took the review and survived. Rohit Sharma was not so lucky though and was dismissed for a golden duck. Virat Kohli soon followed and that led to a hushed silence around the SuperSport Park.

Manish Pandey and Suresh Raina then tried to break the shackles but Raina lost his wicket in the process and India found themselves 90/4. MS Dhoni then walked in and ably held on as Pandey put the pressure back on the Proteas. He pushed himself to his second T20I half century and Dhoni came into the party in the final over. The former Indian captain slammed 17 runs off the final over and India found themselves 188/4.

