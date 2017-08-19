Hyderabad Cricket Association not following Lodha panel recommendations, says Mohammad Azharuddin

While appointing the selectors, HCA ignored the Lodha panel recommendations, Mohammad Azharuddin alleged. (Source: File) While appointing the selectors, HCA ignored the Lodha panel recommendations, Mohammad Azharuddin alleged. (Source: File)

Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin on Saturday stated that Lodha Committee recommendations are not being followed by Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). During the elections for the post of HCA president, which were held in January, Azharuddin’s nomination got rejected.

While appointing the selectors, HCA ignored the Lodha panel recommendations, he alleged. “According to the Lodha panel, selectors who played at least 25 first class matches should be appointed as selectors.”

He added: “The purpose of my press conference is to bring in (to) the notice of the Supreme Court, the misconduct and blatant disregard of the judgements of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee.”

“I urge all of you in the media, to bring to light the daring misconduct and the sorry state of affairs of Hyderabad Cricket Association and all sorts of misuse happening there,” he concluded.

HCA President G Vivekanand denied Azharuddin’s statements, “The Committee of Administrators are there. They are looking into the implementation of the Lodha Committee reforms. The issue is sub-judice. If anything is there, he (Azharuddin) can go to the Supreme Court,” he said while speaking to PTI.

He said that the players who performed well were not selected in the teams for Moin-ud-Dowla cricket tournament. “It is very unfortunate that both the teams of HCA participating in Moin-ud-Dowla have been announced, those players who have scored more than three centuries in two day leagues and those who have taken more than five wickets have been totally ignored,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd