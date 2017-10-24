High Court allows Ashish Nehra’s request for corporate box in Kotla stadium

Ashish Nehra has been included in India’s T20I squad for the first match against New Zealand. (Source: PTI) Ashish Nehra has been included in India’s T20I squad for the first match against New Zealand. (Source: PTI)

Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra’s family and friends can watch the last match of his international career on November 1 from a corporate box of the Ferozshah Kotla stadium, courtesy of the Delhi High Court.

Though a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sanjeev Sachdeva expressed reservations regarding Nehra’s request for the corporate box, it granted the relief sought on the cricketer’s behalf by the court-appointed Administrator of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

It said the request was being granted as a “one-time measure” as Nehra was ending his international cricket career on November 1 when India would play New Zealand in an international T20 fixture.

The plea was moved during the hearing of a 2010 petition of DDCA seeking occupancy certificate from South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to hold matches at the Ferozshah Kotla stadium.

The court also allowed the application moved by the Administrator, former Supreme Court judge Vikramajit Sen, seeking issuance of two complimentary passes each to the cricketing body’s employees, staff, selectors, coaches, match commentators as well as sportpersons associated with it, totalling 308 passes.

It permitted the issuance of the complimentary passes under the peculiar circumstances that there was no elected body of DDCA and the Administrator’s request was reasonable.

The application, filed through advocate Pradeep Chhindra, sought issuance of these passes for the India-New Zealand match on November 1 and an India-Sri Lanka test match from December 6-11.

