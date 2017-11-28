Have to thank the fielders for taking all those catches, says 300-wicket man R Ashwin

R Ashwin said that the first wicket he took in Test cricket remains a special one. (Source: BCCI twitter) R Ashwin said that the first wicket he took in Test cricket remains a special one. (Source: BCCI twitter)

The BCCI uploaded a video of Ravichandran Ashwin being interviewed by India’s fielding coach R Sridhar. Ashwin, on Monday, became the fastest to get to 300 career wickets in Test cricket during India’s flogging of Sri Lanka in the second Test. Ashwin led the Indian onslaught on Day 4 at Nagpur, picking four wickets and wrapping up the Sri Lanka second innings for 166 runs. This helped India win the match by an innings and 239 runs, the biggest defeat Sri Lanka have suffered in Test cricket.

“I don’t feel the sense of it soaking in,” said Ashwin when asked about the feeling of getting to 300 Test wickets, “Hopefully there are better things to come and this will also fall by the wayside and I will do a lot more spectacular things for the team.”

In September 2016, during the series against New Zealand, Ashwin had become the fastest Indian to get to 200 Test wickets; second fastest bowler of all time to do so. He has crossed the barrier between 200 and 300 test wickets in just over a year. When Sridhar asked him what is the secret to doing so. “I don’t think there is any special secret. I’m always looking to improve.” Ashwin also thanked his fielders, Ajinkya Rahane, in particular, to have taken all those catches successfully off his deliveries. “I should also thank the umpires as a part of it,” he said with a chuckle. Ashwin also noted that it was in Kanpur that he got to 200 Test wickets and it is in the same venue that he reached 300.

“There have been a lot of special wickets on the way. Probably my first wicket of Darren Bravo will always be special. I dismissed David Warner a few times.” Ashwin said that the time he dismissed Warner in Bangalore during Australia’s tour earlier in the year was a particularly special one. “It was not the most rewarding spell I bowled in Test cricket. Got only two wickets for 80 runs but that probably set the tone for the rest of the day and even was a very good one.” Ashwin also said that the time he got New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson four times in the 2016 Test series was also special. “Not an easy batsman, you can’t catch him unawares lot of times.” He also mentioned picking the wickets of England’s Joe Root and Alastair Cook during England’s tour of India earlier in the year.

