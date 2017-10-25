Have no interest in playing four-day Tests, says David Warner

Players across teams have maintained that Test cricket remains the highest level of the game for them. (SOurce: AP) Players across teams have maintained that Test cricket remains the highest level of the game for them. (SOurce: AP)

While coach Darren Lehmann admitted that the need to trial four-day Tests, his players seem to be less enthusiastic about the idea. “I have no interest in four-day cricket,” Australia vice-captain David Warner is quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au, “You have so many variables in Test match cricket – you’ve got weather, some games might be only getting three days but it just takes one day to have that weather come in and it can ruin it. Then on the flipside, it’s a Test.”

The International Cricket Council recently gave its nod to arranging Test matches that end on the fourth day instead of the fifth while asserting that the proposed Test Championship will consist of matches that last for five days. But Warner said that the longetivity is the essence of a Test match. “It’s the longevity, being out there on your legs, it’s grit, determination, those things come to my mind to actually want to keep playing five-day cricket,” he said, “Like a timeless Test, it’s basically survival of the fittest,” said Warner, referring to the concept of practically endless Test matches that used to be played in the 1930’s and 40’s.

Captain Steve Smith was less scathing in his doubts over four-day Tests, “Personally, I like five (days) so I would like to keep it at five,” Smith told cricket.com.au, “Just the traditional way that Test cricket has been played, I think it’s great when you get into that fifth day and enter that last hour, I think it’s a really cool part of the game.”

While Test matches have been suffering from dwindling stadium attendances, a majority of players across teams have maintained that it remains the highest level of the game for them. South Africa’s AB De Villiers, who had announced a sabbatical from Test matches last years, recently announced that he is available for selection.

