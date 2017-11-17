Not to play BPL, will remain in Lahore and work on my bowling action: Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez’s action was found to be illegal for the third time. (Source: Reuters) Mohammad Hafeez’s action was found to be illegal for the third time. (Source: Reuters)

Mohammad Hafeez has announced that he will not feature in this year’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and continue to work on his bowling action. This was after the ICC suspended him from bowling as he failed the biomechanics test which found several of his deliveries exceeding the 15 degrees level of tolerance. This is the third suspension from bowling in international cricket for Hafeez.

“I have decided to not go to Bangladesh to play for the Comilla Victorians and instead I will remain in Lahore and work on my bowling action before taking a biomechanics test again at a ICC accredited laboratory,” Hafeez said.

“I will focus on why my action has been reported again and sort things out. For me the coming tour to New Zealand and the Pakistan Super League are very important. There is lot of cricket coming up with the national team next year,” he added.

Hafeez, who was due to join the BPL franchise on November 18, was reported for faulty action during the third ODI against Sri Lanka last month. He then went to England but failed in the biomechanics test.

In a statement released the ICC said, ” The assessment revealed that the majority of his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations. In accordance with Article 11.1 of the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations, Hafeez’s international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction. However, pursuant to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Hafeez may be able to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the PCB.”

Meanwhile, after remodelling his action Hafeez can apply for another reassessment.

