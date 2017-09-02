Have been working hard on my game, says Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina will feature Buchi Babu cricket tournament. (Source: Express Archive) Suresh Raina will feature Buchi Babu cricket tournament. (Source: Express Archive)

Out of favour Indian batsman Suresh Raina according to a Cricbuzz report has said that he isn’t disappointed after not getting selected for the limited overs series against Sri Lanka and insisted that he is working hard on his skills.

“I’m not disappointed at all. I’m just looking to enjoy the process. When you achieve success, there is no shortcut you can take. My time will come. I have been working really hard. I’m enjoying my game. That’s what is in my control. I’m not thinking about what others are doing. My job is to practice and work hard. Whenever I get an opportunity, I will be looking to grab it with both hands,” said Raina

“Every game, every session from now on is important. Everything I am doing is with full enjoyment. I will be playing the games here on 2nd & 3rd and 5th & 6th. After that, I will go for the Duleep trophy,” he added.

Talking about batting in the middle order, the left-handed batsman suggested that the player needs to trust his strengths and know his own game for success.

“In the middle order, you need more games and more time to settle down. Most of the time, you just have 15-odd overs to bat. You need to be given a few series and then see what you can do. Middle order is one place where you can’t experiment too much. You need to able to assess the situation and finish games. It is very important to know your strengths and know your game for success,” added Raina.

Mentioning about MS Dhoni’s performance, Raina hailed the former skipper’s batting and he is someone who can share his experience very well.

“Dhoni has been batting really well. He is looking very calm and working really hard. Around Virat Kohli, he can definitely share his experience. He has made a seamless transition,” he said.

“I would love to come back to CSK and play under Dhoni again. Coming back to Chennai and meeting all the groundsmen, I am getting all the fond memories back,” he added.

