Two more such performance with the ball can bring me back into national contention: Abhimanyu Mithun

After bagging back to back five-wicket hauls, fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun’s confidence is on cloud nine and this has made the Karnataka speedster confident of making a back into the national side. In his last two Ranji matches against Maharashtra and Delhi, Mithun scalped a five-wicket haul and claiming that two or more such performances can earn him a spot in the national team, Mithun said, “I have been bowling well and two more such innings with the ball can bring me back into contention,” Mithun said after back-to-back five-wicket hauls.

Mithun also revealed that he has made few changes in his bowling action and worked on his fitness. “I have worked on making few changes in my bowling action, plus on my fitness. I have started doing yoga. All these things are helping a lot,” PTI quoted him saying. “I have made small changes like how I run into the wicket and my wrist position. (Sreenath) Aravind also helped me in this regard,” he added.

Teammate and Karnataka skipper R Vinay Kumar also echoed similar thoughts when he said, “He has bagged five wickets each in last two games against Maharashtra and Delhi. It is a great achievement. If he keeps bowling like this, he can make a comeback into the Indian side any moment.”

Mithun concluded by giving some insights on how he has worked on his batting as he said, “I really like batting. This Karnataka Premier League (KPL) went really well for me batting-wise. Whenever I get chance to bat, I don’t throw away wickets like I did in previous seasons. That is why I am batting well.”

