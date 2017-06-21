Hated my coach but stuck with him for 20 years, says Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra said that he stuck with his coach for 20 years despite hating him. Abhinav Bindra said that he stuck with his coach for 20 years despite hating him.

After Anil Kumble announced the news of him stepping down as India cricket team coach, many came forward to express their views on the matter including Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, who had a message for Virat Kohli.

Bindra posted from his official Twitter account that he hated his coach Uwe Riesterer back then but stuck with him for 20 years. He turned out to be his biggest teacher. “My biggest teachers was coach Uwe.I hated him!But stuck with him for 20 years.He always told me things I did not want to hear.#justsaying”

Even badminton player Jwala Gutta agreed with the Olympic champion and said, “@Abhinav_Bindra Sometimes that’s the important part of training ?? I remember my sir doing the same…he still does it!!!”

“I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the captain had reservations with my style and about my continuing as the head coach,” Kumble wrote in the letter, which he tweeted. “I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between the captain and coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable and therefore I believe it is best for me to move on.”

The announcement has drawn shock reactions from both former and current leading cricketers and coaches. Former India coach Madan Lal even said that this is the reason that foreign coaches stick longer as they stay in the background and boost the players’ egos.

